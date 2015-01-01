

Rescuers Searching for 31 Missing after East China Sea Collision



SHANGHAI – Rescuers were searching for 31 missing people on Tuesday following a collision at the weekend between a bulk freighter and an oil tanker in the East China Sea, Chinese officials said on Tuesday.



Thirteen rescue boats were operating in the area to look for the missing over an area of 900 square nautical miles, China’s Ministry of Transport said in a statement.



Rescue operations have been hampered due to persistent rainfall and strong winds which are causing waves of up to four meters (13 feet) in height.



The Panama-registered Iranian oil tanker Sanchi was still on fire after a collision with the Hong Kong-registered bulk freighter CF Crystal, which took place at around 8 pm on Saturday in the East China Sea, about 160 nautical miles east of the Yangtze River estuary.



Initially, there were 32 people missing – 30 Iranians and two Bangladeshis – but the ministry said that one corpse was recovered on Monday morning, bringing the number of missing to 31.



The ministry said that an oil spill had taken place, but did not specify the extent of the area affected.



Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang had said Monday that clean-up efforts were under way and that the authorities would try to gather more information about the cause of the accident.



Environmental organizations including Greenpeace are concerned that the incident could become a major maritime disaster.



Greenpeace East Asia told EFE on Tuesday that the nonprofit was trying to get more information via satellite to assess the situation.



The 31 missing are crew members from the Sanchi, while the 21 people – all Chinese citizens – who were on board the CF Crystal were rescued.



The Sanchi, 274 meters (899 feet) in length, was transporting 136,000 tons of refined petroleum from Iran to South Korea.



The CF Crystal, which belongs to a company headquartered in the province of Zhejiang in China, is 225 meters in length and was carrying 64,000 tons of grain from the United States to southern China.



