Latin American Herald Tribune
  Young Nepali Woman Found Dead in Chhaupadi Shed

Young Nepali Woman Found Dead in Chhaupadi Shed

KATHMANDU – A young woman died while sleeping in a shed in western Nepal as a result of the Hindu practice known as “Chhaupadi,” in which menstruating women are forbidden from sleeping in their own houses and are exiled to isolated huts.

The lifeless body of 23-year-old Gauri Bayak Budha was found on Monday in a shed near the family home in the district of Achham, about 750 kilometers west of Kathmandu, district police chief Dadhiram Neupane told EFE on Tuesday.

“Her relatives said that on Sunday night she went to sleep in the shed after dinner and on Monday morning they found her dead,” Neupane explained.

According to the police chief, the young woman lit a small fire inside the hut to stay warm, so she might have died from smoke inhalation.

“But we can only be sure of the cause when we have the autopsy report,” Neupane concluded.

This is the fourth death by “Chhaupadi” in Nepal in just over a year, after two young women of 15 and 21 years of age died of hypothermia and an 18-year-old died after she was bitten by a snake while sleeping in the hut.

Nepal’s parliament passed a law last August stipulating that people who force a woman to leave their home for “Chhaupadi” will face a three-month prison sentence and a fine of 3,000 rupees (about $30).

The tradition had also been banned by the Supreme Court in 2005.

“Twelve years ago the verdict ordered the end of the practice but the necessary steps were not taken to implement it,” lawyer and activist Meera Dhungana told EFE, adding that she fears that “the new law will suffer the same fate.”

“There must be awareness campaigns and the parties should include it in their political agenda to put an end to this malpractice,” Dhungana said.

Such discriminatory customs against women are common in South Asia.

In neighboring India, menstruating women are forbidden from handling food or cooking and are forced to sleep in separate rooms or beds.
 

