Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

South Korea Will Not Renegotiate Comfort Women Issue with Japan

SEOUL – South Korea announced on Tuesday it will not try to renegotiate a controversial agreement it had reached with Japan in 2015 to compensate Korean women who were used as sex slaves by the Japanese army during World War II.

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said they will allocate domestic resources to aid the victims of sexual slavery, also known as comfort women.

Seoul is yet to discuss with Tokyo possible uses of the money that the latter was supposed to provide under the 2015 agreement, Kang said, according to Yonhap news agency.

In December 2015, Tokyo had agreed to apologize for the abuses committed during its colonization of Korea and allocate one billion yen ($8.8 million) to a foundation that supported the victims.

However, associations of former comfort women and other voices in the South Korean society considered the apology from Japan insufficient.

They had also accused the government of not consulting the victims before reaching the agreement and called for a review.

Current South Korean President Moon Jae-in had set up a review panel who concluded in December that the issue could not be resolved through the agreement as the victims were not consulted while finalizing it.

An estimated 200,000 young women, primarily Koreans, were forced into sexual slavery by the Imperial Japanese Army in the 1930s and during World War II that ended in 1945.
 

