 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 10,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Science, Nature & Technology

China Says Space Lab to Fall to Earth in Controlled Manner

BEIJING – China announced that its first unmanned laboratory, Tiangong-1, will fall back to Earth in a controlled manner in the first half of the year and was not a safety risk, according to media reports on Tuesday.

In an interview to the Science and Technology Daily newspaper reported by China Daily, Zhu Zongpeng, a senior scientist with the China Academy of Space Technology, said the space station is being continuously monitored.

He added that the space lab was not crashing and parts of it will burn up while reentering the atmosphere while the rest of the wreckage will fall in a designated area in the Pacific Ocean.

Zongpeng’s statements came in response to recent reports in the Western media that said the spacecraft was out-of-control and would crash-land on Earth.

In May, Chinese space authorities had told the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space that the Tiangong-1 was being continuously monitored.

“According to the calculations and analysis that have been carried out, most of the structural components of Tiangong-I will be destroyed as they burn up during the course of re-entry,” read the document, adding that “the probability of endangering and causing damage to aviation and ground activities is very low.”

According to latest information published by China’s Manned Space Agency, the space lab orbited at an average height of 286.5 kilometers (178 miles) between Dec. 17-24, which indicates that it is “in stable condition without any abnormalities.”

The 2011 launch of China’s first space laboratory was a milestone in Beijing’s race to set up a permanent space station.

In 2012 and 2013, manned missions, Shenzhou 9 and 10 respectively, docked with the Tiangong-1, which weighs 8.5 tons and is 10.4 meters (34 feet) long and has a diameter of 3.35 meters.

In 2016, China took yet another step with the launch of its second laboratory, the Tiangong-2, which was more advanced than its predecessor.

China, which began its space program in 1992 and became the third country, after the United States and Russia, to send astronauts into space in 2003, plans to put into orbit the first module of the space station in 2019 and expects the station to be operational by 2022.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved