 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 10,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Science, Nature & Technology

Macron Urges Cooperation with China in Artificial Intelligence

BEIJING – French President Emmanuel Macron stressed on Tuesday the importance of boosting cooperation between France and China in the field of artificial intelligence (AI).

Macron, on the second day of his official visit to China, spoke at the conclusion of a Sino-French forum on artificial intelligence and presided over the signing of various agreements on cooperation in technology and trade.

The forum, held at an incubator for emerging companies situated close to Beijing’s financial district, was attended by researchers, executives and professionals from both countries, who discussed boosting exchanges and joint ventures in this sector.

The French president said AI is a matrix which helps in the development of various economic areas and can transform entire sectors of economic activity.

Macron said that China had a great advantage in the sector due to its enormous domestic market, while in Europe there were different regulations in this area.

He said he hoped the academic and economic sectors could help set off cooperation in the new field – referring to the signed agreements – although he warned that the technology should only be used for society’s well-being and development.

The French leader is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday evening to oversee the signing of more bilateral agreements.

Macron, who arrived in China on Monday, will end his first official visit on Wednesday with a discussion on climate change at a military science institute in the capital.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved