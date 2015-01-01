

Macron Urges Cooperation with China in Artificial Intelligence



BEIJING – French President Emmanuel Macron stressed on Tuesday the importance of boosting cooperation between France and China in the field of artificial intelligence (AI).



Macron, on the second day of his official visit to China, spoke at the conclusion of a Sino-French forum on artificial intelligence and presided over the signing of various agreements on cooperation in technology and trade.



The forum, held at an incubator for emerging companies situated close to Beijing’s financial district, was attended by researchers, executives and professionals from both countries, who discussed boosting exchanges and joint ventures in this sector.



The French president said AI is a matrix which helps in the development of various economic areas and can transform entire sectors of economic activity.



Macron said that China had a great advantage in the sector due to its enormous domestic market, while in Europe there were different regulations in this area.



He said he hoped the academic and economic sectors could help set off cooperation in the new field – referring to the signed agreements – although he warned that the technology should only be used for society’s well-being and development.



The French leader is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday evening to oversee the signing of more bilateral agreements.



Macron, who arrived in China on Monday, will end his first official visit on Wednesday with a discussion on climate change at a military science institute in the capital.



