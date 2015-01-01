 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 10,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

China’s Didi Ride Service Launches Shared Bicycle Platform

BEIJING – The ride sharing company Didi, China’s equivalent of Uber, announced on Tuesday the launch of a shared bicycle platform through its mobile application that will integrate the services of OFO and Bluegogo, among other competitors, in addition to launching its own brand in the near future.

As part of its new business strategy, Didi made public on Tuesday its first official collaboration agreement with Bluegogo, whose blue bicycles can now be rented through the Didi app without the need to pay a deposit.

Current Bluegogo users will be able to convert the deposit they paid when registering for the app and discounts on Didi coupons for bicycle or car travel for the same value, or ask the company for other alternatives.

“Didi looks forward to working with more of our partners to support the sustainable growth of ride-sharing industry and to create a better and richer mobility experience,” it said in a statement.

The use of rental bicycles in China, which are paid via mobile and can be left anywhere, has grown exponentially since it started becoming popular two years ago, when presented as a form of cheap and ecologically-friendly transportation.

The idea was developed by some students of Peking University who set up the brand Ofo in 2014 – a pioneer in this sector – and took it off campus in 2015 to fill the streets of many Chinese cities.

In total, China has 70 different brands and about 16 million bicycles plying its streets, something that has led to complaints from pedestrians of lack of space on sidewalks.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved