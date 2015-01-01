

China’s Didi Ride Service Launches Shared Bicycle Platform



BEIJING – The ride sharing company Didi, China’s equivalent of Uber, announced on Tuesday the launch of a shared bicycle platform through its mobile application that will integrate the services of OFO and Bluegogo, among other competitors, in addition to launching its own brand in the near future.



As part of its new business strategy, Didi made public on Tuesday its first official collaboration agreement with Bluegogo, whose blue bicycles can now be rented through the Didi app without the need to pay a deposit.



Current Bluegogo users will be able to convert the deposit they paid when registering for the app and discounts on Didi coupons for bicycle or car travel for the same value, or ask the company for other alternatives.



“Didi looks forward to working with more of our partners to support the sustainable growth of ride-sharing industry and to create a better and richer mobility experience,” it said in a statement.



The use of rental bicycles in China, which are paid via mobile and can be left anywhere, has grown exponentially since it started becoming popular two years ago, when presented as a form of cheap and ecologically-friendly transportation.



The idea was developed by some students of Peking University who set up the brand Ofo in 2014 – a pioneer in this sector – and took it off campus in 2015 to fill the streets of many Chinese cities.



In total, China has 70 different brands and about 16 million bicycles plying its streets, something that has led to complaints from pedestrians of lack of space on sidewalks.



