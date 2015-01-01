 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

North to Send Delegation to PyeongChang Olympics in South Korea

SEOUL – North Korea said on Tuesday it will send a delegation to the Olympic Winter Games to be held in February in the South Korean county of PyeongChang, a spokesperson for the South Korean Ministry of Unification told EFE.

The announcement was made during high-level bilateral talks, the first in two years, held by the two Koreas in a village situated along the militarized border.

The Unification ministry confirmed Pyongyang said it plans to send a team of cheerleaders and a taekwondo team to the Olympics, although at no time did it mention it will send athletes to compete in the event.

Figure skaters Ryom Tae-ok and Kim Ju-ik are the only two North Korean athletes, who have qualified for the PyeongChang games, although the International Olympic Committee has said that others may participate if the regime allows them to travel to the South.

South Korea has also proposed in the first round of conversations that athletes from both countries parade under a common flag during the opening and closing ceremonies as has been the custom in previous editions of the Summer and Winter Games, although the North is yet to accept the proposal.

North Korea’s participation in the games that start on Feb. 9 could bring down tension in the region that escalated last year following repeated weapons tests by Pyongyang and exchange of aggressive rhetoric between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump, President of the United States, a long-standing ally of South Korea.

South Korea has also proposed to hold in mid-February, coinciding with the festivities of the Lunar New Year, a meeting of Korean families, who were separated after the Korean War (1950-1953), although North Korea is yet to accept the proposal.
 

