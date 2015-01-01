 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Tokyo to Continue Pressuring Pyongyang despite Breakthrough with Seoul

TOKYO – The Japanese government warned on Tuesday that it will continue to pressure North Korea to abandon its nuclear policy, despite its breakthrough in relations with South Korea in the form of its first bilateral meeting in more than two years.

Japanese government spokesperson, Yoshihide Suga, said at a press conference in Tokyo Tuesday that Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile developments are not only a threat to Japan but to the entire region and so there will be no change in Japan’s policy of pressuring North Korea.

Suga’s remarks came on the same day as bilateral talks began Tuesday between Pyongyang and Seoul, which are due to focus on facilitating North Korean participation in the Winter Olympics and alleviating regional tension.

He also made a positive evaluation of North Korea’s interest in participating in the PyeongChang Olympic and Paralympic Games, an event that is symbolic of peace.

However, despite the improvement, Tokyo will not stop exerting pressure with Washington and Seoul on North Korea to stop its weapons development.

The high-level meeting is being held in Panmunjom situated on the militarized inter-Korean border and comes after North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, during his New Year’s speech expressed his desire to improve ties with Seoul and send a delegation to the PyeongChang games.

This is the first such meeting since Dec. 11, 2015 which had then come during an episode of tension arousing fears of war on the Korean peninsula.

Seoul and Pyongyang do not maintain official diplomatic ties and remain technically at war since overt hostilities in the Korean War (1950-1953) ended with an armistice that has not been replaced by a peace treaty.
 

