Las Vegas CES Shows How Artificial Intelligence Enters Everyday Life



NEW YORK – Artificial intelligence is making its way into homes around the world as leading tech companies such as LG, Samsung and Panasonic made clear on Monday offered a glimpse of their innovations at this year’s CES technological fair in Las Vegas, the largest international consumer electronics show.



With categories ranging from wearable technology, autonomous cars, smart cities to eSports or drones, more than 3,900 companies will exhibit their products at the CES from Tuesday to Friday and will be visited by around 170,000 attendees, according to the organization.



Before the inauguration of the event, the CES had brought together journalists and technology enthusiasts for two days and introduced them to the most outstanding trends of this year’s edition: artificial intelligence (AI) installed in cars and houses.



South Korean electronics company LG started the day with the presentation of its own AI platform called ThinQ, which will incorporate its electronic products for the home and will be compatible with digital assistants developed by other companies, such as Google Assistant or Amazon’s Alexa.



LG’s chief technology officer I. P. Park said that the platform will revolutionize the way we use common things such as a refrigerator or a television at home, as these will be able to communicate and learn from their owners.



Similarly, the South Korean tech giant Samsung pointed out that by 2020, all its products will be ready for the Internet of Things (IoT), meaning they will be interconnected, intelligent and controllable through their digital assistant Bixby.



In addition to the previous announcement of the SmartThings App in spring, an application that allows users to interconnect and control Samsung devices, Samsung’s president and head of consumer electronics HS Kim said at the CES on Monday that their TV’s and refrigerators will understand the users.



The enhanced abilities of AI will enable it to manage the home, including the temperature and lights. Furthermore, its users will also see who knocks at the door on mobile phones or watches, even from the office or the car, according to the companies.



In order to carry out this kind of functions from the car, Panasonic announced on Sunday that it has developed a new “infotainment” system with Google and Amazon, and in the case of the latter, it will be among the first to include “Alexa Onboard,” an offline digital assistant.



Among the information that drivers can ask the digital assistant is the driving distances, the nearest charging point for the electric car and the next appointment on the calendar, according to Panasonic’s president Michael Moskowitz.



Even motorways in the future will become “smart” and will connect with autonomous vehicles, and Moskowitz said that Panasonic is building a 140-kilometer smart highway in Colorado.



