Paraguay to Revitalize Guarani in the Media



ASUNCION – Members of Paraguay’s lower house of Congress were reviewing on Monday a bill to give the indigenous Guarani language the same status as Spanish in media and official communications.



The Paraguayan Constitution recognizes both Spanish and Guarani as official languages and citizens have a legal right to have access to public information in both idioms.



The bill would require public television to broadcast 30 percent of its programming in Guarani and recommend the same target for state-run radio.



Shows in Spanish would be subtitled and dubbed in Guarani and vice-versa.



The bill would also require a requirement that information on government Web sites or official social-media accounts be available in both tongues.



Paraguay’s most recent language census, taken in 1992, showed that 90 percent of the population were competent in both Spanish and Guarani.



