 
Caracas,
Tuesday
January 9,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Sunderland, Al-Attiyah Shine in Dakar 3rd Stage

SAN JUAN DE MARCONA, Peru – British motorcyclist Sam Sunderland and Qatari driver Nasser Al-Attiyah impressed in Monday’s third stage of the Dakar Rally 2018.

Spanish driver Nani Roma, meanwhile, was forced to retire after upending his Mini just a kilometer from the end of the stage.

Though the 45-year-old former moto racer reached the finish line, he was evacuated after being diagnosed with head and cervical trauma.

Briton Sunderland (Red Bull KTM), the defending champion, came back from a rough race on Sunday to finish first in the motorbike category for the second time in three stages and take a lead of nearly five minutes over Argentina’s Kevin Benavides (Monster Energy Honda).

In the car category, Qatari driver Al-Attiyah (Toyota Gazoo) won Tuesday’s stage to move up to third overall, within eight minutes of France’s Stephane Peterhansel (Peugeot), a 13-time winner in the Dakar.

Peterhansel’s compatriot and teammate, Cyril Despres, occupies the second spot.

Chile’s Ignacio Casale (Casale Racing) took his third straight stage in the quads, while Argentine driver Federico Villagra (Iveco) won the stage to move up to second overall behind Eduard Nikolaev (Kamaz) of Russia.

In the SUV category, Peruvian brothers Juan Carlos and Javier Uribe (Can-Am Peru) triumphed for a second consecutive day and retain the lead.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved