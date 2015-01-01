HOME | Latin America (Click here for more)

Paraguay Attorney General: Resigning under Investigation Would Be Cowardly



ASUNCION – Paraguayan Attorney General Javier Diaz Veron repeated Monday that he will not resign his position because that would be an act of cowardice, despite being under investigation for illicit enrichment, adding that he is also ready to undergo a possible political trial for suspected influence peddling.



In a statement to the press at the Public Prosecutor’s Office, Diaz Veron said the investigation opened against him last week for suspected illicit enrichment is at the very least “erroneous if not a twisting of the truth.”



According to the investigation, the suspicion of illegal enrichment is based on landholdings in the Paraguayan Chaco registered in the name of his mother-in-law, plus the purchase of livestock that does not figure in his public declaration of assets.



However, Diaz Veron showed the documents from the Property Registry bearing his name, and gave his version about the inherited assets under investigation.



“Next week I will present all the necessary documentation of my inheritance. But what I believe I really must show here is what I earned in those 30 years and what I earned as salary from the time I became attorney general,” he said.



Diaz Veron repeated that his idea is to show that his assets are legally his property and said that clearing up the situation will not be a problem.



He also spoke of the leaked audios published since December by the local press, which spoke of a supposed scheme of influence peddling among members of the legislative, executive and judicial branches, a case in which two senators have been charged.



Diaz Veron remains active in his position despite having completed his term and awaits the designation of a substitute following the Senate’s rejection of the candidate recommended by the executive branch, which last year decided on the prosecutor for the Anti-kidnapping Unit, Sandra Quiñonez.



The Senate rejected Quiñonez along with the entire shortlist of three candidates, of which she was one and Diaz Veron and the prosecutor Victoria Acuña were the others, on grounds that she lacked transparency.



