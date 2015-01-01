 
Caracas,
Tuesday
January 9,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Mexico

Mexican Car Exports Set New Record despite NAFTA Concerns

MEXICO CITY – Mexico exported a record number of cars in 2017 despite uncertainty about the industry’s future in the event that the effort to renegotiate the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement breaks down, automakers said Monday.

More than 3.7 million cars rolled off assembly lines in 2017, up 8.9 percent from the previous year, the Mexican Automotive Industry Association (AMIA) said in its annual report.

Exports grew 12.1 percent over 2017, to a record 3.1 million units.

“A figure we can feel very proud of,” AMIA head Eduardo Solis said.

Last year began badly for the Mexican auto sector with Ford’s announcement that it was canceling construction of a $1.6 billion plant in the central state of San Luis Potosi, a decision hailed by fierce NAFTA critic Donald Trump as he prepared to take office as president of the United States.

While Ford’s move turned out not to be the signal for a mass flight from Mexico by foreign automakers, General Motors decided to shift some production back to the US and Toyota said it would reduce the size of its investment in a new facility in the Aztec nation.

Yet the Mexican industry continued to produce and export.

More than 75 percent of Mexico’s auto exports went to the US.

Solis said that AMIA, like the US and Canadian auto industries, wants to see NAFTA’s original national-content and origin rules preserved in the updated pact.

“We hope that this negotiation brings us to a good outcome and ensures that the automotive sector continues to be successful in North America,” he said.

But while exports rose, Mexican domestic auto sales fell 4.6 percent last year to 1.53 million.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved