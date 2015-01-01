 
Caracas,
Tuesday
January 9,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Brazil (Click here for more)

Brazil Court Approves Bankruptcy Reorganization for Telecom Giant Oi

SAO PAULO – A Brazilian federal judge gave his blessing on Monday to a proposed reorganization of Oi, the country’s top fixed-line telephone operator, which declared bankruptcy in June 2016.

Though he signed off on the plan, which was approved last month by Oi’s creditors, Judge Fernando Cesar Ferreira imposed some conditions, including the elimination of an annex that called for reimbursing creditors for costs they incurred in trying to collect.

Complying with the annex would undermine efforts to put the company back on its feet, the magistrate wrote.

Oi sought bankruptcy protection in June 2016, sparking 18 months of litigation that led ultimately to last month’s accord with creditors, seen as the only way of preventing liquidation or a government takeover of the firm.

The company owes 64 billion reais ($20 billion) to roughly 55,000 creditors, ranging from employees to major banks that lent money to Oi.

The elevated indebtedness stems from a botched 2013 merger with Portugal Telecom, a tie-up that effectively unraveled when Oi sold Portuguese assets it had acquired from PT to Luxembourg’s Altice.

Under the recovery plan, creditors will receive 75 percent of Oi shares in exchange for writing off half the debt.

At the same time, creditors and shareholders will be asked to inject $1.25 billion in new capital, while Oi also contemplates raising another $781 million from capital markets.

Oi, with Brazil’s biggest fixed-line network, is the country’s fourth-leading mobile operator and is also a provider of broadband Internet and cable television.

Serving some 50 million people in all, Oi is the No. 3 telecommunications company in Latin America.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved