Oprah Winfrey Actively Considering Presidential Run



WASHINGTON – Television star Oprah Winfrey is “actively thinking” about running for president in the 2020 election, one day after her much-commented-upon speech at the Golden Globes gala, US media reported Monday.



CNN, citing sources close to the TV talk show host, who has no political experience, said that that she is actively pondering launching a campaign as a Democratic candidate, while her longtime companion Stedman Graham told the daily Los Angeles Times that “It’s up to the people. ... She would absolutely do it.”



The rumors about Winfrey’s presidential plans erupted after the emotional speech she gave Sunday night at the televised awards gala, in which she lambasted the sexual harassment of women amid the wave of complaints against powerful and influential Hollywood figures such as producer Harvey Weinstein.



However, the 63-year-old Winfrey’s words echoed far beyond the film world and her comments were being interpreted as a declaration of political intent.



“A new day is on the horizon,” said Winfrey during her acceptance remarks after being presented with the honorary Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes.



After she made her remarks, actress Meryl Streep said that Winfrey had “launched a rocket” with the speech.



“I want her to run for president,” Streep told The Washington Post. “I don’t think she had any intention (of declaring). But now she doesn’t have a choice.”



Winfrey has become tremendously wealthy – her fortune is estimated at around $3 billion – during her film and television career, acquiring a huge amount of charisma and widespread name recognition thanks to her 1986-2011 hosting of TV’s popular “The Oprah Winfrey Show.”



She was one of the main fundraisers for Barack Obama’s presidential campaign between 2006-2008.



The Democratic primaries to select the party’s 2020 presidential candidate will begin after the mid-term elections in November.



On the Republican side, meanwhile, President Donald Trump has already expressed his intention to seek re-election.



