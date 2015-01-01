HOME | USA

Two Injured in Fire at New York’s Trump Tower



NEW YORK – At least two people were slightly injured when an electrical fire broke out Monday on the roof of New York’s Trump Tower, the Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY) said.



Firefighters responded to the blaze at 7:00 am at the iconic Fifth Avenue luxury tower, which was built by President Donald Trump.



A firefighter and a civilian were injured in the fire, which has been extinguished, emergency services officials said.



The firefighter was hit by falling debris, while the civilian, an engineer, was affected by smoke inhalation but did not have to be treated by paramedics, the FDNY said.



“There was a small electrical fire in a cooling tower on the roof of Trump Tower. The New York Fire Department was here within minutes and did an incredible job. The men and women of the #FDNY are true heroes and deserve our most sincere thanks and praise!” Eric Trump, one of the president’s sons, said in a Twitter post.



Trump Tower, where the president and other family members have their residences and offices, was not evacuated.



The Secret Service, which protects the building, detected the fire and called the fire department, one of the FDNY’s chiefs, Roger Sakowich, said.



President Trump, who was at the White House when the fire started, is scheduled to travel later in the day to Nashville, where he will deliver an address to the American Farm Bureau Federation.



On Monday night, the president will travel to Atlanta to watch the college football championship game between Alabama and Georgia.



