  World

Swiss Trial Opens against 13 Accused of Funneling Funds to Tamil Tigers

GENEVA – A Federal Criminal Court in Switzerland on Monday opened a trial against 13 people who stand accused of sending 15 million Swiss Francs ($15.3 million) to the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Sri Lankan guerrilla group through extortion and fraud.

The defendants, supposedly members of the World Tamil Coordinating Committee that represented the LTTE in Switzerland until its defeat at the hands of the Sri Lankan Army in 2009, allegedly created a complex funding structure and face charges of fraud, money laundering, falsification of documents and extortion.

“The Attorney General strongly suspects that the fraction of the LTTE under investigation of having extracted the sums in question by threatening members of the Tamil community and creating a regime of fear to pressure its victims into making the payments,” a court statement said.

Dozens of ethnic Tamil protesters turned out in the town of Bellinzona, southern Switzerland, to demonstrate against the proceedings outside the courthouse, while the final verdict of the case is not expected until Mar.

The money collected by the accused is said to have been funneled through institutions based in Singapore or Malaysia before being used by the LTTE in Sri Lanka to buy arms.

The 13 accused could also face charges of supporting a criminal organization – the LTTE was never considered a terror organization in Switzerland.

Many thousands of Tamils fled to Switzerland during the decades-long conflict in Sri Lanka.
 

