

EU Proposes Inclusive Reconstruction Plan, Return to Rule of Law for Iraq



BRUSSELS – The European Union unveiled on Monday a strategy proposal to help Iraq to recover after the defeat of the Islamic State terror organization and address the many challenges the country faces including how to return to the rule of the law.



Federica Mogherini, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said the proposal outlined both ongoing and longer-term EU support to Iraq, fully taking into account its government’s priorities.



“Iraq is at a crossroads in its history following the territorial defeat of Da’esh at great sacrifice,” Mogherini said in a statement. “It is now crucial to act quickly and rebuild the country with the participation of all the components of Iraqi society, to promote and protect fundamental rights and the rule of law in each and every area: only inclusiveness can guarantee true reconciliation so that Iraqis can close once and for all with the past,” she added.



Mogherini said that only inclusiveness can guarantee true reconciliation so that Iraqis can close once and for all with the past.



The EU’s aims included, “Promoting an effective and independent justice system, something that required international support and which the EU would contribute to, she added.



The Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides, who has traveled to Iraq to assess ongoing aid projects, added the EU had provided emergency assistance to Iraq “since the beginning” and that humanitarian needs remained high.



The EU strategy focuses on delivering continued humanitarian aid to the Iraqi people and facilitating the stabilization of areas liberated, with three million displaced Iraqis still unable to return home.



Iraq needed to consolidate peace and build a “united, democratic country” where citizens can fully enjoy their rights in greater prosperity, Mogherini said.



The EU also seeks additional strategic objectives such as preserving the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq, support its efforts to establish a “balanced, accountable and democratic” system of government; promote a “sustainable, knowledge-based and inclusive” economic growth, strengthen Iraq’s “national identity and reconciliation” among its communities, among other points.



This new EU strategy will be discussed with EU member states at the Foreign Affairs Council on Jan. 22 and with the European Parliament.



Furthermore, the EU intends to co-chair with the Iraqi Government, Kuwait, the United Nations, the World Bank and other partners a conference on Iraq’s reconstruction and development in Feb. 2018. The conference will be hosted by Kuwait and will involve all key donors as well as countries in Iraq’s neighborhood.



