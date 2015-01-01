 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

French President Praises China’s Commitment to Tackling Climate Change

BEIJING – French President Emmanuel Macron praised on Monday China’s commitment to the fight against climate change as he kicked off his first official visit to the Asian country.

In a speech in the northwestern city of Xian – the first stop of his three-day tour –, Macron also called for further collaboration between France, China and Europe.

“China kept its word,” said the president of the country’s decision to stand by the Paris accord after United States President Donald Trump announced his country was abandoning it.

“You demonstrate your immense sense of responsibility,” he said, while acknowledging that China was the country with the greatest emissions of greenhouse gases.

He said the pact would not have survived if it were not for China.

During his trip to Xian – the start of the ancient Silk Road – along with his wife, Brigitte, Macron visited the famous Terracotta Army of soldier sculptures depicting Qin Shi Huang’s armies, as well as the Great Mosque.

He then traveled to the capital Beijing, where he was scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Keqiang the next day.

There, he would also visit a hub of new tech companies along with a delegation of businesspeople.

China was optimistic that Macron’s visit would strengthen cooperation between the two nations.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said the president’s visit was of “great significance.”

Lu also confirmed that Macron would present a horse to the Chinese president as a national gift.

“We express our thanks and appreciation for this friendly move,” said Lu.

China has become a key partner for the European Union and other countries with regards to the Paris accord, particularly after the US decision to withdraw from the pact.
 

