 
Caracas,
Tuesday
January 9,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Roger Martinez Happy to Play at Villarreal on Loan from Jiangsu Suning

VILLARREAL, Spain – Colombian forward Roger Martinez said on Monday he was pleased to be joining Villarreal during his presentation as a new player, on loan from China’s Jiangsu Suning, and showed his eagerness to stay at the Spanish club after the assignment ends.

Villarreal announced the loan agreement that included a purchase option on Sunday, with Martinez having scored 17 goals in 30 matches at Jiangsu Suning in the Chinese Super League.

“Arriving in Europe and at a club like Villarreal is a dream, and will allow me to enjoy playing in a league such as the Spanish one,” Martinez said during his presentation.

“I was aware they were interested in me a while ago and this helped convince me even more. Now I am looking forward to working hard and hopefully things will come out well,” he added.

The 23-year-old said that his goal was to gradually integrate himself into the dynamics of his new team and coach.

The forward was also excited be able to play alongside compatriot Carlos Baccam, his teammate on the Colombian national squad.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved