

Roger Martinez Happy to Play at Villarreal on Loan from Jiangsu Suning



VILLARREAL, Spain – Colombian forward Roger Martinez said on Monday he was pleased to be joining Villarreal during his presentation as a new player, on loan from China’s Jiangsu Suning, and showed his eagerness to stay at the Spanish club after the assignment ends.



Villarreal announced the loan agreement that included a purchase option on Sunday, with Martinez having scored 17 goals in 30 matches at Jiangsu Suning in the Chinese Super League.



“Arriving in Europe and at a club like Villarreal is a dream, and will allow me to enjoy playing in a league such as the Spanish one,” Martinez said during his presentation.



“I was aware they were interested in me a while ago and this helped convince me even more. Now I am looking forward to working hard and hopefully things will come out well,” he added.



The 23-year-old said that his goal was to gradually integrate himself into the dynamics of his new team and coach.



The forward was also excited be able to play alongside compatriot Carlos Baccam, his teammate on the Colombian national squad.



