 
Caracas,
Tuesday
January 9,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

Tata’s Jaguar Land Rover 2017 Sales Rose 7%, Faces Tough Market in UK

LONDON – Tata Motors Ltd.’s subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover said on Monday that sales grew 7 percent year-on-year in 2017, as it warned of a tough outlook in the United Kingdom.

Jaguar Land Rover said 2017 was a record year, with 621,109 vehicles sold, more than tripling its 2009 sales.

Jaguar’s sales jumped 20 percent to 178,601 vehicles, while Land Rover’s increased by 2 percent to 442,508 vehicles, the UK subsidiary of Tata Motors added.

In 2008, Tata Motors acquired Jaguar Land Rover from Ford Motor Co.

This sales growth was driven by the introduction of new models and increased manufacturing capacity around the world, Jaguar Land Rover said.

Tata’s subsidiary also said it is facing tough times in the UK, where it expects to be hit by low consumer confidence and new diesel taxes.

In 2017, the UK new car market declined 5.7 percent, according to data released last week from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, an industry body.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved