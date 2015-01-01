 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Murray Undergoes Hip Surgery, Hopes to Return by Summer

MELBOURNE, Australia – British tennis player Andy Murray announced on Monday he had undergone hip surgery in Melbourne, Australia and hoped to recover in time for a return to competition by summer.

Murray, 30, said on his Facebook account that his surgery had gone well.

“Today I underwent successful right hip surgery at the St Vincent Hospital in Melbourne,” he said. “I look forward to returning to competitive tennis during the grass court season,” he added.

Four days after announcing his withdrawal from the Australian Open, the former world No. 1 reported he had opted to have surgery to deal with ongoing pain in his hip, after having been unsure whether to continue with rehabilitation or take the more invasive surgical route.

Murray suffered a major back injury in 2013 and underwent surgery following the US Open, missing the end of the season, to return in January 2014.
 

