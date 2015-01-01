 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Former Barcelona Player Martin Caceres Joins Lazio

ROME – Italian soccer team Lazio announced on Monday it had reached an agreement with Serie A rival Hellas Verona to sign Uruguayan defender Martin Caceres.

The former Barcelona and Juventus player signed a one-year contract with Lazio, with the option to extend the contract for another year, the club said in a statement.

The 30-year-old Caceres started his career at Uruguay’s Defensor before launching his European journey, joining Recreativo Huelva in 2007.

One year later he joined Barcelona, with whom he won three titles in his debut season: La Liga, the Spanish Cup and the UEFA Champions League crowns.

He had two stints at Juventus in 2009-2010 and 2012-2016, and played for Sevilla from 2010-2012 and Southampton from January to May 2017.

After undergoing an Achilles tendon operation, he tried to boost his career by joining Hellas Verona, which had recently been promoted to Serie A.
 

