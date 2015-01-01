 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Bangladesh Court Refuses to Legalize Marriage between Citizens and Rohingyas

DHAKA – A Bangladeshi court turned down on Monday a petition to legalize marriage between Rohingyas and Bangladeshis and fined the petitioner, who was seeking approval for his son’s marriage with a refugee hailing from neighboring Myanmar.

Babul Hossain, a construction worker from the district of Manikganj in central Bangladesh, had filed the petition with the Bangladesh High Court in December, challenging a government ban on marrying Rohingyas for Bangladeshi citizens, which has been in effect since 2014.

“The Court dismissed the petition and fined the petitioner 100,000 taka ($1,200) for wasting its time,” said deputy attorney general Motahar Hossain.

Babul Hossain’s son got married to a Rohingya in Sept. 2017 at the refugee camp in Kutupalong and since then the couple has been on the run, fearing that they may be arrested.

“The court said this man has committed a crime by bringing the girl outside the camp as she is not a Bangladeshi citizen. He also committed a crime by attempting to marry her since there is an administrative ban (against such marriages),” the attorney added.

The defense lawyer, ABM Hamidul Mishbah, told EFE that he would file an appeal to the Supreme Court against the order.

In Oct. 2017, the country’s law and justice ministry ordered civil registries to thoroughly scrutinize the identity documents of couples before registering a marriage, after a significant increase in the number of mixed relationships.

According to the United Nations Inter Sector Coordination Group, some 655,000 Rohingya refugees have arrived in Bangladesh since Aug. 2017.

The current exodus was triggered by the Myanmar security forces launching an operation in retaliation for an attack by the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) on several security posts in Rakhine State on Aug. 25.

The governments of Bangladesh and Myanmar have reached an agreement on the process of repatriation for the Rohingya refugees who have reached Bangladesh, which is expected to begin within two months.
 

