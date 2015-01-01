 
Caracas,
Tuesday
January 9,2018
 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Barça Confirms Coutinho Has Thigh Injury, Will Not Play for 3 Weeks

BARCELONA – Barcelona’s recently-signed midfielder, Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho, is suffering from a right thigh injury that will keep him on the sidelines for three weeks, the club said Monday following medical examinations.

Coutinho recently made the move from Liverpool to Barcelona and was presented to fans at the Camp Nou on Monday.

“I am very happy. I have always said I am living a dream, we are very happy to be here,” the Brazilian star said on his arrival in Barcelona.

The thigh injury had already prevented him from playing in his final few games at Liverpool.

Coutinho signed his contract Monday at Barcelona’s Camp Nou stadium, posing with his jersey alongside the club’s president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, who recounted how Coutinho has been pursued by Barça for months.

“We were trying it last summer. We had known for some time that it was necessary for him to come,” Bartomeu said.

“Coutinho wanted to come here, it was one of his objectives. His desire, his effort and his patience have been decisive for him to be here today, because there were other clubs that had an interest in signing him,” said the leader.

On Saturday, Barcelona announced it had reached an agreement with Liverpool FC for the transfer of the 25-year-old player, and would sign him for the rest of the 2017-2018 season and five more.

Barça, which currently leads the La Liga standings and has qualified for the knockout stage of the Champions League tournament, said Coutinho’s contract would include a 400 million euro ($481 million) buyout clause.

Although the club did not reveal further details, British media reported that Barcelona had agreed to pay Liverpool a 120 million euro transfer fee, as well as up to 40 million euros in “variables,” to acquire the Brazilian player.

This makes Coutinho the most expensive player in Barcelona’s history.
 

