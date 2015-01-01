

Shipwreck off Libyan Coast Leaves 64 People Dead, IOM Says



ROME – Some 64 migrants are believed to have died in a shipwreck off the coast of Libya over the weekend, the International Organization for Migration said on Monday.



The toll, based on the accounts of survivors who were taken to the port of Catania on the island of Sicily on Saturday, was announced by the spokesperson for the United Nations migration agency (IOM) in Italy, Flavio di Giacomo.



Di Giacomo tweeted that “64 migrants lost their life in the shipwreck occurred last Saturday.”



“According to testimonies gathered by IOM Italy staff in Catania, the rubber dinghy, at the moment of the departure, was carrying 150 migrants,” he said.



Only eight bodies of the 64 people believed dead have been recovered, while 86 people were rescued alive, Di Giacomo added.



The shipwreck occurred a few miles off the coast of Libya when the bottom of the inflatable boat gave way, causing its passengers to fall into the sea.



On Friday, the IOM said some 171,635 migrants and refugees arrived in Europe via perilous routes across the Mediterranean Sea from North Africa in 2017.



The figure was 53 percent lower than the previous year, according to preliminary data.



