Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | World

Iran Says US Actions Are Main Cause of Crises in Middle East

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif blamed on Monday worsening regional crises on what he described as the destabilizing and interventionist policies of the United States in the Middle East.

Zarif also asserted that the occupation of Palestine remains a root cause of instability in the region, during an address to the Second Tehran Security Conference held in the Iranian capital.

“US policies and its intervention in the region have been the major challenge that has fueled current crises and made them more complicated,” Zarif said.

“The US continues to ignore the concrete realities in the region, and persists in its destabilizing and destructive policies such as maintaining its illegal military presence in Syria,” he added.

Before almost 200 people attending the conference, Zarif stated that Palestine was the most critical issue facing the region and the whole world, adding that regional issues elsewhere were also influenced by it.

He added that US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital demonstrated hostility toward Muslim counties, which in turn fueled the development of terror organizations.

He considered the ongoing military intervention in Yemen by the Saudi Arabia-led coalition as another source of tension in the region.

Zarif advocated dialogue and cooperation between the region’s countries to overcome collective threats, citing terrorism and separatist movements such as the one in Iraqi Kurdistan.

“Efforts made towards creating (a) ‘strong region’ instead of seeking hegemony and trying to exclude other actors is rooted in the Islamic Republic of Iran’s strategic vision for our region,” he said.

Iran’s foreign minister also accused the US of inciting the recent deadly anti-government rallies that took place in Iran in protest against the country’s economic situation.

A total of 21 people were killed and at least a thousand were arrested during the six days of street protests, for which the US government openly voiced its support.
 

