

Five Killed in Fire at a Restaurant in India



NEW DELHI – Five people were killed after a fire broke out in a restaurant in Bangalore in southern India early on Monday.



The victims, including a woman, were employees of the restaurant and were sleeping in the building when the fire broke out, Bengaluru’s deputy superintendent of police M.N. Anucheth, told EFE.



Anucheth said the building lacked required safety measures, including a second exit door.



A complaint has been filed against four people, including the owner of the building and the restaurant, he added.



Fires and industrial accidents are common in India, often due to ill-maintained infrastructure.



Ten days ago, 12 people were killed and another 4 rescued alive when a fire had broken out in a restaurant in Mumbai.



