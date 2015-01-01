

UK Transport Union Stages Strike over Rail Safety Dispute



LONDON – A rail strike organized by one of the United Kingdom’s transport unions on Monday over a dispute related to rail safety caused crowds to build at stations while protesters waved placards.



Members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers staged a picket outside London’s Waterloo Station to protest the removal of security guards from trains operated by South Western Railway and similar action is expected at other stations in England.



SWR is expected to be the worst-hit railway throughout the three days of strikes, scheduled for Monday, Wednesday and Friday, though delays and reduced journeys are expected across the country.



“RMT members remain solid and united in each of the separate disputes across the country over rail safety this morning as we continue to fight to put public safety, security and access before the profits of the train operating companies,” said the union’s General Secretary, Mick Cash, in a statement.



The union said it had written to Chris Grayling, the transport secretary, to call for talks to break the disputes.



Epa images showed people hurrying past signs warning of the strike at Waterloo, where SWR carries many of the hundreds of thousands of commuters who travel to and from that London station every day.



