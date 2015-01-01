 
Caracas,
Tuesday
January 9,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

UK Transport Union Stages Strike over Rail Safety Dispute

LONDON – A rail strike organized by one of the United Kingdom’s transport unions on Monday over a dispute related to rail safety caused crowds to build at stations while protesters waved placards.

Members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers staged a picket outside London’s Waterloo Station to protest the removal of security guards from trains operated by South Western Railway and similar action is expected at other stations in England.

SWR is expected to be the worst-hit railway throughout the three days of strikes, scheduled for Monday, Wednesday and Friday, though delays and reduced journeys are expected across the country.

“RMT members remain solid and united in each of the separate disputes across the country over rail safety this morning as we continue to fight to put public safety, security and access before the profits of the train operating companies,” said the union’s General Secretary, Mick Cash, in a statement.

The union said it had written to Chris Grayling, the transport secretary, to call for talks to break the disputes.

Epa images showed people hurrying past signs warning of the strike at Waterloo, where SWR carries many of the hundreds of thousands of commuters who travel to and from that London station every day.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved