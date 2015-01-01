

India’s Top Court to Review Section 377 That Criminalizes Gay Sex



NEW DELHI – The Supreme Court of India agreed on Monday to review a 2013 ruling that had declared homosexuality illegal in the country.



A three-judge bench ordered a review of the constitutional validity of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, which criminalizes gay sex and said people should not have to live in fear over their sexual preferences.



“Choice can’t be allowed to cross boundaries of law but confines of law can’t trample or curtail the inherent right embedded in an individual under Article 21 of Constitution,” the court said.



The judges agreed to put the case up for review to a bigger bench but did not say when it will begin, media reports said.



LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) groups welcomed the decision to review section 377 and hoped it will lead to decriminalization of homosexuality in the country.



Lawyer and gay rights activist Bharat Bhushan told EFE they are hoping for “something positive” as sexual orientation is an essential attribute of privacy that the Supreme Court in August had ruled to be a fundamental right.



In 2013, the Indian Supreme Court had overturned a 2009 decision by the New Delhi High Court and upheld the validity of Section 377, a law that dates back to the British colonial era and criminalizes homosexuality.



