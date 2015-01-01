 
Caracas,
Tuesday
January 9,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

India’s Top Court to Review Section 377 That Criminalizes Gay Sex

NEW DELHI – The Supreme Court of India agreed on Monday to review a 2013 ruling that had declared homosexuality illegal in the country.

A three-judge bench ordered a review of the constitutional validity of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, which criminalizes gay sex and said people should not have to live in fear over their sexual preferences.

“Choice can’t be allowed to cross boundaries of law but confines of law can’t trample or curtail the inherent right embedded in an individual under Article 21 of Constitution,” the court said.

The judges agreed to put the case up for review to a bigger bench but did not say when it will begin, media reports said.

LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) groups welcomed the decision to review section 377 and hoped it will lead to decriminalization of homosexuality in the country.

Lawyer and gay rights activist Bharat Bhushan told EFE they are hoping for “something positive” as sexual orientation is an essential attribute of privacy that the Supreme Court in August had ruled to be a fundamental right.

In 2013, the Indian Supreme Court had overturned a 2009 decision by the New Delhi High Court and upheld the validity of Section 377, a law that dates back to the British colonial era and criminalizes homosexuality.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved