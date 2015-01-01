|
LONDON – Romania’s Simona Halep maintained the top spot in the Women’s Tennis Association rankings released on Monday, while Spain’s Garbiñe Muguruza slipped from second to third place due to her withdrawal from the Brisbane International because of muscle cramps.
Halep, 26, managed to stay atop the rankings after winning the Shenzhen Open title on Saturday.
Carolina Wozniacki of Denmark moved up one place to be ranked second, just 90 points ahead of Muguruza.
Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina climbed to fourth place after her win in Brisbane, replacing Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic, who fell to sixth.
The current WTA Top 10 rankings and point scores are as follows:
- Simona Halep (Romania) 6,425 points
- Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 6,095
- Garbiñe Muguruza (Spain) 6,005
- Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 5,785
- Venus Williams (USA) 5,567
- Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 5,445
- Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) 4,901
- Caroline Garcia (France) 4,385
- Johanna Konta (Britain) 3,600
- Coco Vandeweghe (USA) 3,258