Halep Keeps Leading WTA Rankings; Muguruza Slips to 3rd



LONDON – Romania’s Simona Halep maintained the top spot in the Women’s Tennis Association rankings released on Monday, while Spain’s Garbiñe Muguruza slipped from second to third place due to her withdrawal from the Brisbane International because of muscle cramps.



Halep, 26, managed to stay atop the rankings after winning the Shenzhen Open title on Saturday.



Carolina Wozniacki of Denmark moved up one place to be ranked second, just 90 points ahead of Muguruza.



Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina climbed to fourth place after her win in Brisbane, replacing Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic, who fell to sixth.



The current WTA Top 10 rankings and point scores are as follows:



Simona Halep (Romania) 6,425 points



Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 6,095



Garbiñe Muguruza (Spain) 6,005



Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 5,785



Venus Williams (USA) 5,567



Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 5,445



Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) 4,901



Caroline Garcia (France) 4,385



Johanna Konta (Britain) 3,600



Coco Vandeweghe (USA) 3,258

