

Turkish Ultranationalists Pledge to Back Erdogan’s Presidential Candidacy



ANKARA – The Turkish ultranationalist formation, Nationalist Movement Party, announced it would support current head of state Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the coming Turkish presidential elections, according to a party announcement on Monday.



The Milliyetçi Hareket Partisi, (MHP) said it would support the Islamist president in the ballot due early 2019, also backing a possible alliance with his Justice and Development Party (AKP) in legislative elections also due on the same date.



“Our party, together with the AKP, will seek to fully implement the presidential system by 2019,” MHP president Devlet Bahceli said at a press conference.



Bahceli confirmed he would not stand as a presidential candidate in 2019 although he was open to a possible legislative alliance in the parliamentary elections on the same date in 2019.



The ultranationalist leader had already stated his support for Erdogan back in the constitutional reform ballot held last year that extended presidential powers to Erdogan.



He has assured that in the event of any legal objections to both parties going together in the legislative elections, his formation would support Erdogan in the presidential ballot.



Once both 2019 ballots have taken place, the 2017 constitutional reform will be fully implemented, giving the Turkish head of state wide-ranging executive powers and, to all effects, will transform Turkey into a presidential republic.



Apart from Erdogan the only other politician who has confirmed her presidential candidacy is Meral Aksener, who in October founded the “Good Party” (Iyi Parti, in Turkish), an MHP break-away formation after a party sector expressed its discontent to the party’s announcement supporting both Erdogan and the AKP.



The two parties that opposed the 2017 constitutional reform, the social democratic CHP and the left-wing HDP, have yet to announce their 2019 presidential candidates.



