

Philippines Tightens Security Ahead of Black Nazarene Procession



MANILA – The Philippines is set to deploy 7,500 police and military personnel for the Black Nazarene procession, a high security-risk event due to more than 1 million devotees gathering in the historical center of Manila, authorities said on Monday.



According to the military, 1,000 troops will join on Tuesday 5,000 police officers of the capital and another 1,500 called from other cities to maintain security around the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene in the capital’s Quiapo district.



The church houses the Black Nazarene, a life-sized statue of a black Christ carrying the Cross, revered by many Filipinos – especially the poor – as a source of good fortune, who explain their desires to the idol.



Last year, more than 1.5 million people attended the procession, where more than 1,000 people fainted or got injured, as every year hordes of devotees try to reach the platform carrying the Nazarene and touch it to seek good fortune.



According to police estimates, this year the procession is expected to be attended by more than 2 million out of a total of 18 million devotees who will take part in the 10-day long festivities that started on Dec. 31.



Security measures include drones hovering over the path of the procession and deployment of military snipers to neutralize possible terrorist attacks.



The government has imposed on a total ban on carrying arms for two days, suspended classes all over Manila and blocked traffic on many streets.



As a precursor to the larger ceremony on Tuesday, around 220,000 people participated in the procession of a replica of the Black Nazarene, which started on Sunday evening and continued until the early hours of Monday.



Sculpted in Mexico, the original wooden sculpture of the Black Nazarene arrived in Manila on May 31, 1606, on a galleon that left Acapulco shortly before – according to popular tradition – and caught fire at sea.



According to the legend popular in Philippines, the flames of the fire gave the statue its distinctive charred look, although a different version says that it was the work of a dark-skinned Mexican sculptor who wanted the Christ to reflect his own skin color.



