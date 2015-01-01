HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Nadal Maintains Top Spot in ATP Rankings



LONDON – Spain’s Rafael Nadal remained atop the men’s Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings released on Monday.



Nadal, a 16-time Grand Slam champion, is nearly a thousand points ahead of Switzerland’s Roger Federer.



World No. 3 Grigor Dimitrov trailed over 4,600 points behind Federer, while Alexander Zverev of Germany jumped to the fourth position ahead of Austria’s Dominic Thiem.



Meanwhile, Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland occupied the ninth position, followed by Pablo Carreño Busta of Spain.



The current ATP Top 10 rankings and point scores are as follows:



Rafael Nadal (Spain) 10,600 points



Roger Federer (Switzerland) 9,605



Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 4,990



Alexander Zverev (Germany) 4,610



Dominic Thiem (Austria) 4,060



Marin Cilic (Croatia) 3,805



David Goffin (Belgium) 3,775



Jack Sock (USA) 3,165



Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) 3,060



Pablo Carreño Busta (Spain) 2,615

