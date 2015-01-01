HOME | World (Click here for more)

China Carrying Out Rescue Operations after Vessels Collide in East China Sea



SHANGHAI – Chinese authorities are still engaged in the rescue operation tasked with finding the 32 people – 30 Iranians and two Bangladeshis – who disappeared after two vessels collided off China’s east coast, officials informed on Monday.



The collision between a Panama-registered oil tanker and a Hong Kong-registered bulk freighter took place at around 8:00 pm Saturday in the East China Sea, about 160 sea miles east of the Yangtze River’s estuary, according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua.



Foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said on Monday that rescue teams had found a body, although it has not yet been identified.



State broadcaster CCTV showed images which displayed the huge scale of the blaze and several rescue vessels trying to put it out.



China’s Ministry of Transport said that an oil spill had taken place, but did not specify the extent of the area affected.



“We’re trying to clean the waste. We’ll try to get more information to get the reason of this accident,” said Lu at a press conference.



Nonprofit Greenpeace warned in a statement of the effects on the environment of leakage from the vessel.



“We are worried about the potential environmental impact that could be caused by leakage from the vessel that was holding almost 42 million gallons of crude oil. A clean up procedure is already underway and we will be monitoring its progress,” said Rashid Kang, an activist in East Asia who is part of the organization.



Chinese naval authorities sent eight vessels for the search and rescue operation, while South Korea sent a coast guard vessel and a fixed-wing aircraft.



The 32 missing crew members are from the Iranian oil tanker Sanchi, which is registered in Panama, while the 21 people – all Chinese citizens – who were on board the freighter CF Crystal were rescued.



Sanchi, 274 meters in length (899 feet), was transporting 136,000 tons of refined petroleum from Iran to South Korea.



CF Crystal, which belongs to a company headquartered in the province of Zhejiang in China, measured 225 meters in length and was carrying 64,000 tons of grain from the United States to China.



