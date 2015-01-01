HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

Emirates Signs Agreement with Rival UAE Airline Etihad to Share Information



CAIRO – Dubai-based Emirates airline signed on Monday a memorandum of understanding with rival carrier Etihad Airways to share information and intelligence, fostering cooperation in aviation security between the two companies.



The agreement signed between Emirates President Tim Clark and Etihad Group Chief Executive Tony Douglas is the first between the two UAE-based rival airlines.



“The historic agreement (...) signals the importance of closer collaboration in aviation security to effectively exploit joint synergies to enhance efficiency and security for the benefit of both groups’ customers,” the Emirates statement said.



“The MoU involves the sharing of information and intelligence between Emirates Group Security and Etihad Aviation Group on critical aspects of aviation security. The two entities will also work together on operational areas both within and outside the UAE,” it added.



Under the agreement, Emirates is due to give Abu Dhabi-based Etihad security and training programs and enhance the latter’s security escort capability.



