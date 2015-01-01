HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Actresses Win Big at Golden Globe Television Awards



LOS ANGELES – Against the backdrop of an ongoing campaign against sexual abuse of women in Hollywood, three productions with strong women protagonists dominated the television awards at the 75th Golden Globes on Sunday evening.



“The Handmaid’s Tale” won the best drama television series, while “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” won the best musical or comedy TV series, and “Big Little Lies” took home the award for best limited series or film made for television.



HBO’s “Big Little Lies” took away four awards, including best actress in a limited series for Nicole Kidman, best supporting actor for Alexander Skarsgard and best supporting actress for Laura Dern.



Kidman, who grabbed eyeballs playing the role of an abused woman in the series, hailed women power and thanked her co-stars in the series, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Zoe Kravitz.



“I hope that we can elicit change through the stories we tell and the way we tell them,” said Kidman, who won her fourth Golden Globe on Sunday.



It was also the fourth award for Laura Dern, Kidman’s co-actor in “Big Little Lies.”



Witherspoon, who also co-produces the series, dedicated the best mini-series award to women who spoke up against harassment and abuse in the last few months.



Elisabeth Moss, who played the protagonist of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” dedicated her best actress in a drama award to author Margaret Atwood, on whose novel the series is based.



Rachel Brosnahan, who also won the award for best actress in the musical or comedy section for her role in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” urged the industry to continue producing women-centric series.



“There are so many women’s stories out there that still need and deserve to be told,” said Brosnahan, describing her character in the series as bold, brilliant and complicated.



Sterling K. Brown, one of the protagonists of the tear-jerker “This Is Us,” was also awarded the best actress in a drama series, while Aziz Ansari bagged the best actor in a musical or comedy award for “Master of None.”



Ewan McGregor won the Golden Globe for “Fargo” in the best actor in a limited series category, beating Hollywood heavyweights such as Jude Law (“The Young Pope”) and Robert De Niro (“The Wizard of Lies”).



