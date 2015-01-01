HOME | World (Click here for more)

HRW Urges Macron to Push China to Improve Human Rights Situation



SHANGHAI – Human Rights Watch called on Monday on French President Emmanuel Macron to fulfill his promise and, as part of his official visit to China, to urge Beijing to improve its human rights situation.



Macron began on Monday his first official trip to China during which he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and is expected to sign various bilateral agreements.



Macron is the first European leader to travel to China after Xi renewed his five-year mandate as head of the Communist Party in November 2017.



According to HRW France director Benedicte Jeannerod, Macron must follow through on his commitment to demand greater respect for human rights because “Macron himself said that France’s diplomatic and economic imperatives with China ‘cannot justify cover-up of the question of human rights.’”



“If Macron is serious about promoting liberty and democracy worldwide, he should arrive with a long list for President Xi and other Chinese leaders,” Jeannerod said in a statement.



HRW also urged Macron to publicly reiterate France’s call for full freedom of movement for Liu Xia, the widow of the late dissident and Nobel Peace Prize winner Liu Xiaobo who is still under house arrest.



Macron, as part of his state visit, must ask Chinese leaders how French companies can operate in China given rising internet censorship and the restrictions on virtual private networks that allow users to circumvent the digital blockade.



HRW also said that Macron must further express concerns about China’s anti-rights conduct against the United Nations and Interpol.



Official French sources said that rebalancing trade relations with China is a major priority of the visit because France has a deficit with that country of around $36 billion, the largest of its foreign trade.



