Seoul Seeks to Reduce Military Tensions in Meeting with Pyongyang



SEOUL – Seoul will seek to reduce military tensions or propose meetings of separated family members in the talks scheduled with Pyongyang, in addition to discussing North Korea’s participation in the Winter Olympics, the South Korean Unification Minister said on Monday.



The North and the South have agreed to start the meeting at 10:00 am South Korean time (0100 GMT) Tuesday.



As the composition of the respective delegations has been established, only minor details of the meeting will be discussed on Monday, a spokesperson for the Unification Ministry told EFE.



South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon said on Monday in a statement that the focus of the meeting is the sending of a North Korean delegation to the Winter Olympic Games, scheduled to start on Feb. 9 in the South Korean county of PyeongChang, although the South will try to put other issues on the table.



“Basically, the two sides will focus on the Olympics. When discussing inter-Korean relations, the government will seek to raise the issue of war-torn families and ways to ease military tensions,” the minister said in a statement, cited by Yonhap agency.



Together with Deputy Unification Minister Chun Hae-sun, who has previous experience in inter-Korean talks, Cho will lead the five-member delegation in Tuesday’s high-level meeting, the first of its kind between the two countries in more than two years.



“After this week’s high-level talks, there will be the need to continue discussions at the working level. That’s why the government made the composition of the delegation in such a way,” Cho added.



The meeting comes after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un expressed in his New Year’s address his wish to improve inter-Korean ties and send a delegation to the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, and after Seoul and Washington agreed to postpone annual joint military maneuvers, which Pyongyang sees as a rehearsal for an invasion.



North Korea’s participation in the PyeongChang Winter Olympics and greater understanding between the two Koreas could alleviate the regional tensions that escalated in 2017 due to North Korea’s repeated weapons tests and the belligerent responses of US President Donald Trump.



