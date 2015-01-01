 
Caracas,
Monday
January 8,2018
 
At Least 23 Killed in Explosion against Insurgent Headquarters in Idlib

CAIRO – At least 23 people were killed on Sunday, including seven civilians, and dozens injured after a powerful explosion aimed against the headquarters of an Islamic insurgent group in the city of Idlib, in northwestern Syria, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Among the injured there are serious and critical cases, which could increase the death toll in the next few hours, the London-based NGO warned.

The organization could not determine whether the explosion was triggered by a regular bomb or a car bomb.

The target of the attack was the headquarters of the armed group “Soldiers of the Caucasus,” one of the Islamic fundamentalist rebel groups operating in Idlib which is made up of fighters from Central Asia.

Rescue teams were transferring the wounded and the dead bodies and continuing the task to rescue those who are trapped under the rubble following the explosion.

The province is controlled almost entirely by the Organization for the Liberation of the Levant, an alliance created by Al-Qaeda’s former Syrian branch and other armed groups who are fighting against the forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
 

