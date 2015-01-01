HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Hollywood Stars Dressed in Black Take over Golden Globes Red Carpet



LOS ANGELES – Most Hollywood celebrities walked on Sunday the red carpet of the 75th Golden Globes Award dressed in black, in support of the “Me Too” movement aimed to condemn the sexual harassment of women in Hollywood.



Meryl Streep, Hugh Jackman, Chris Hemsworth, Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Dakota Johnson, Emma Watson and young actors from the TV series “Stranger Things” were among the artists who arrived at the event wearing black attire in support of the movement.



Other celebrities who participated in the wear-black protest at the Golden Globes Awards also include Caitriona Balfe, Debra Messing, Katherine Langford, Jamie Chung, Alison Brie, Edgar Ramirez, Freddie Highmore, Alexis Bledel and Alfred Molina.



“It’s a very small gesture. Me wearing black isn’t going to change anything, but from small gestures come big ones. I think it’s important to let women know that you listen to them and believe them,” said Molina, nominated for his role in the TV series “Feud.”



Following the scandals over sexual abuse allegations against film producer Harvey Weinstein and the subsequent “Me Too” movement, which ultimately shed light on the sexual abuse scandals of Dustin Hoffman, John Lasseter and Brett Ratner, the 75th Golden Globes red carpet was expected to be the first major public protest against sexual harassment of women, as well as men, in Hollywood.



This protest appeals not only to actresses, but also to actors, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Tom Hiddleston, whose stylist, Ilaria Urbinati, confirmed that they would also wear black.



The “Me Too” movement has united over 300 powerful women of Hollywood, among them Meryl Streep and Eva Longoria, both of which have recently launched a legal defense fund, known as “Time’s Up,” to help defend underprivileged women who suffered possible sexual abuse in the workplace.



The “Time’s Up” initiative, which has received more than $13 million in donations, seeks to protect financially disadvantaged women from the consequences of reporting sexual abuse.



LOS ANGELES – Most Hollywood celebrities walked on Sunday the red carpet of the 75th Golden Globes Award dressed in black, in support of the “Me Too” movement aimed to condemn the sexual harassment of women in Hollywood.Meryl Streep, Hugh Jackman, Chris Hemsworth, Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Dakota Johnson, Emma Watson and young actors from the TV series “Stranger Things” were among the artists who arrived at the event wearing black attire in support of the movement.Other celebrities who participated in the wear-black protest at the Golden Globes Awards also include Caitriona Balfe, Debra Messing, Katherine Langford, Jamie Chung, Alison Brie, Edgar Ramirez, Freddie Highmore, Alexis Bledel and Alfred Molina.“It’s a very small gesture. Me wearing black isn’t going to change anything, but from small gestures come big ones. I think it’s important to let women know that you listen to them and believe them,” said Molina, nominated for his role in the TV series “Feud.”Following the scandals over sexual abuse allegations against film producer Harvey Weinstein and the subsequent “Me Too” movement, which ultimately shed light on the sexual abuse scandals of Dustin Hoffman, John Lasseter and Brett Ratner, the 75th Golden Globes red carpet was expected to be the first major public protest against sexual harassment of women, as well as men, in Hollywood.This protest appeals not only to actresses, but also to actors, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Tom Hiddleston, whose stylist, Ilaria Urbinati, confirmed that they would also wear black.The “Me Too” movement has united over 300 powerful women of Hollywood, among them Meryl Streep and Eva Longoria, both of which have recently launched a legal defense fund, known as “Time’s Up,” to help defend underprivileged women who suffered possible sexual abuse in the workplace.The “Time’s Up” initiative, which has received more than $13 million in donations, seeks to protect financially disadvantaged women from the consequences of reporting sexual abuse. Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

