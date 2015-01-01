HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Real Madrid Battles Celta Vigo to 2-2 Draw, Falls 16 Points behind Barcelona



VIGO, Spain – Real Madrid managed on Sunday to eke out just a 2-2 draw against Celta Vigo at Balaidos, showing clear signs of lack of motivation in its outing and falling 16 points behind La Liga leader Barcelona.



Zinedine Zidane’s boys saw their hosts get on the board first in the 33rd minute on a tally by Daniel Wass, although they tied it up just three minutes later on a shot by Gareth Bale, who then swooped in for another goal two minutes after that in his first La Liga start since September after getting through both calf and hamstring injuries.



The host team had a great chance to get back even when Costa Rican Keylor Navas conceded a penalty in the 72nd minute, but he then managed to make up for his mistake by saving Aspas’ spot-kick.



Celta continued to battle as the minutes ticked away, however, and finally it was Maxi Gomez who tied things up for the final result after moving through a lax Madrid defense to blast in a header eight minutes before the final whistle.



The 18th-week match was played before some 21,000 fans.



