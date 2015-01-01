HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

France’s Despres Wins 2nd Stage, Takes Lead in Dakar Rally



PISCO, Peru – France’s Cyril Despres, driving for Peugeot, prevailed on Sunday in the second leg of the Dakar 2018 Rally, departing from and finishing in the Peruvian city of Pisco and taking the lead in automobiles in the competition.



Despres completed the 267 kilometers (165 miles) of the second leg in 2 hours, 56 minutes and 51 seconds, remaining out in front of teammates and compatriots Stephane Peterhansel, 48 seconds back, and Sebastien Loeb, 3 minutes and 4 seconds back.



Spain’s Carlos Sainz, piloting the fourth Peugeot buggy, wound up in sixth place after being out in front early in the leg, but dropping back when his vehicle developed first one slow puncture and then a second one.



Toyota driver Giniel de Villiers, from South Africa, led the rest of the pack behind the three leading Peugeots, trailing Despres by 7:26 minutes.



Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah (with Toyota) came in eighth at 14:51 minutes back after he had securing the top spot in the first phase on Saturday.



Spain’s Joan Roma did not have a good outing on Sunday, ending up in 14th place, 22:31 minutes off the pace.



The second leg of Dakar 2018 was run almost entirely over sand, with the first portion of the route passing among canyons and another one over dunes, where 90 percent of the way was off-road.



The automobile drivers in this phase set off before the motorcycles, and so they could not chart their course by the tire tracks of the two-wheelers.



The key incident on the route was the accident suffered by US driver Bryce Menzies, with Mini, who rolled his vehicle when just six km into the race and had to be taken back to the camp where both he and his copilot, Peter Mortensen, were checked out by doctors.



Menzies was unhurt in the mishap, but reports are that Mortensen suffered a broken ankle.



The third day of the Dakar Rally will head south from Pisco to the coastal town of San Juan de Marcona, a 296-km route.



