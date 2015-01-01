 
Caracas,
Monday
January 8,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Boris Becker’s Son Sues Lawmaker over Racist Tweet

BERLIN – Noah Becker, the son of retired German tennis player Boris Becker, has filed suit against a far-right member of Germany’s Parliament over a racist tweet, his attorneys said on Sunday.

Becker’s attorneys in Berlin confirmed to local media that they had filed suit against Alternative for Germany (AfD) lawmaker Jens Maier over the tweet.

Maier had referred to Becker’s son as a “little half-negro,” prompting widespread criticism even by his party’s senior officials, before deleting the tweet.

“It seems the little half-negro simply got too little attention – that’s the only explanation for his behavior,” Maier tweeted, apparently in response to an interview Noah Becker gave.

The 23-year-old Noah had lamented that he felt Berlin was “a white city” where someone like him could feel discriminated against because of his skin color, in contrast to other capitals such as London or Paris.

Six-time Grand Slam champion Becker called for fighting against racism in an article published on Sunday in the Germany newspaper Welt am Sonntag.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved