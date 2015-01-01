

Boris Becker’s Son Sues Lawmaker over Racist Tweet



BERLIN – Noah Becker, the son of retired German tennis player Boris Becker, has filed suit against a far-right member of Germany’s Parliament over a racist tweet, his attorneys said on Sunday.



Becker’s attorneys in Berlin confirmed to local media that they had filed suit against Alternative for Germany (AfD) lawmaker Jens Maier over the tweet.



Maier had referred to Becker’s son as a “little half-negro,” prompting widespread criticism even by his party’s senior officials, before deleting the tweet.



“It seems the little half-negro simply got too little attention – that’s the only explanation for his behavior,” Maier tweeted, apparently in response to an interview Noah Becker gave.



The 23-year-old Noah had lamented that he felt Berlin was “a white city” where someone like him could feel discriminated against because of his skin color, in contrast to other capitals such as London or Paris.



Six-time Grand Slam champion Becker called for fighting against racism in an article published on Sunday in the Germany newspaper Welt am Sonntag.



