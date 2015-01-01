HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Barcelona Defeats Levante 3-0, Remains Atop La Liga Standings



BARCELONA – FC Barcelona defeated Levante 3-0 on Sunday in the 18th round of La Liga soccer action, strengthening its grip on the top spot in the Spanish league’s table and handing its rival its first away league loss in eight outings.



Two first-half goals from Argentine star Lionel Messi and Uruguay’s Luis Suarez, as well as a last-gasp goal by Brazilian Paulinho, earned Barça its 15th league win.



Barcelona went at full steam in the first half, but eased the pace after the break.



Coach Ernesto Valverde decided to put French wing Ousmane Dembele into the starting line-up at Camp Nou for the first time since September 2017.



Dembele joined Messi and Suarez on the attack, while Spanish midfielder Andres Iniesta also returned to the starting line-up.



Messi gave Barcelona the lead in the 12th minute, making the most of Jordi Alba’s header with a close range shot that found the back of the net.



Barça’s Dembele and Suarez squandered a double chance in the 25th minute, while Messi’s free kick touched the woodwork on its way out in the 32nd minute.



Another back-forward duo proved decisive for Barcelona on the second goal as Sergi Roberto assisted Suarez doubling Barça’s tally in the 38th minute.



Ivan Rakitic, Messi and Paulinho all squandered scoring chances during the next few minutes before the break.



The Catalan club seemed to have run out of steam in the second half.



Barcelona’s German netminder, Marc Andre Ter Stegen, saved scoring chances from Ivan “Ivi” Lopez and Shak Moore in the 47th and 67th minutes.



In the last few minutes of play, Barcelona sought a third goal, with Suarez missing on a close scoring chance, but three minutes into the second half stoppage time, Paulinho did manage to score a third tally, making the most of a great effort by Messi.



