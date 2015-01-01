 
Caracas,
Monday
January 8,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Barcelona Defeats Levante 3-0, Remains Atop La Liga Standings

BARCELONA – FC Barcelona defeated Levante 3-0 on Sunday in the 18th round of La Liga soccer action, strengthening its grip on the top spot in the Spanish league’s table and handing its rival its first away league loss in eight outings.

Two first-half goals from Argentine star Lionel Messi and Uruguay’s Luis Suarez, as well as a last-gasp goal by Brazilian Paulinho, earned Barça its 15th league win.

Barcelona went at full steam in the first half, but eased the pace after the break.

Coach Ernesto Valverde decided to put French wing Ousmane Dembele into the starting line-up at Camp Nou for the first time since September 2017.

Dembele joined Messi and Suarez on the attack, while Spanish midfielder Andres Iniesta also returned to the starting line-up.

Messi gave Barcelona the lead in the 12th minute, making the most of Jordi Alba’s header with a close range shot that found the back of the net.

Barça’s Dembele and Suarez squandered a double chance in the 25th minute, while Messi’s free kick touched the woodwork on its way out in the 32nd minute.

Another back-forward duo proved decisive for Barcelona on the second goal as Sergi Roberto assisted Suarez doubling Barça’s tally in the 38th minute.

Ivan Rakitic, Messi and Paulinho all squandered scoring chances during the next few minutes before the break.

The Catalan club seemed to have run out of steam in the second half.

Barcelona’s German netminder, Marc Andre Ter Stegen, saved scoring chances from Ivan “Ivi” Lopez and Shak Moore in the 47th and 67th minutes.

In the last few minutes of play, Barcelona sought a third goal, with Suarez missing on a close scoring chance, but three minutes into the second half stoppage time, Paulinho did manage to score a third tally, making the most of a great effort by Messi.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved