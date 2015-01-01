 
Caracas,
Monday
January 8,2018
 
  World

Orthodox Christmas in the Cradle of Christianity

GAZA – Palestinian Christians attended on Sunday an Orthodox Christmas Mass held at St. Porphyrius Church in Gaza City, one of three churches in the Gaza Strip.

Orthodox Christians in Palestine and many other countries celebrate Christmas each year on Jan. 7, in accordance with the Julian calendar.

Inside the church, young boys dressed in intricately decorated robes carried a cross and candles, while women bowed their heads under the thin cover of delicate lace scarves.

The Gaza Strip is home to both an Orthodox and a Baptist church, as well as a Catholic parish.

According to the United Nations, Christians make up 0.70 percent of the Gaza Strip’s total population of 1.9 million, of whom 1.3 million are registered refugees.

Like their Muslim counterparts, Gaza’s Christians are not allowed by the Israeli government to leave the strip to visit holy sites in Jerusalem, Bethlehem and other locations.
 

