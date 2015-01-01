HOME | Chile

Chilean President Visits Cuba amid Criticism at Home



HAVANA – Chilean President Michelle Bachelet began an official two-day visit to Cuba on Sunday, the next-to-last foreign trip she will undertake as head of state.



Bachelet, accompanied by a delegation of business leaders, arrived at Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport in the early morning hours and was welcomed by Deputy Foreign Minister Rogelio Sierra.



The president is scheduled to participate in a number of cultural and business events while on the island.



Bachelet and Cuban President Raul Castrol are slated to meet at the Palace of the Revolution on Monday.



The Chilean leader, whose term ends in March, and Castro, who is expected to step down in April, plan to discuss bilateral relations and other matters.



Bachelet’s trip to Cuba has been criticized by both members of her own party and the opposition on the grounds that it will do little for Chile.



Critics also called on Bachelet to speak out about the human rights situation in Cuba.



