 
Caracas,
Monday
January 8,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Art Fair Aims to Link Uruguay’s Cultural Offerings to the World

MONTEVIDEO – The 4th Este Arte festival in the resort city of Punta del Este opened on Sunday, aiming to expand Uruguay’s cultural offerings and links to the art world, organizers told EFE.

“This fair is completely different (from other local projects); it’s a quality event, with vision, a contemporary outlook and an outstanding international view. It could be in New York, Paris or Miami,” Este Arte director Laura Bardier said.

The event has grown each year in terms of visitors, quality of works and number of participating galleries, Bardier said.

The visitor total tripled over Este Arte’s three years, reaching 6,500 last year, with most attendees coming from Argentina, Brazil, the United States and Europe, Bardier said.

The high-quality works on display this year come from galleries in Aspen, Beirut, Buenos Aires, Geneva, New York, Miami, London, Paris, Sao Paulo, Santiago, Seoul and Zurich.

Este Arte, which will also offer a series of talks and other events featuring art experts, is being sponsored by FENDI-Château Group, the Uruguayan Education and Culture Ministry and the government of Maldonado province.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved