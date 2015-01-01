HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Art Fair Aims to Link Uruguay’s Cultural Offerings to the World



MONTEVIDEO – The 4th Este Arte festival in the resort city of Punta del Este opened on Sunday, aiming to expand Uruguay’s cultural offerings and links to the art world, organizers told EFE.



“This fair is completely different (from other local projects); it’s a quality event, with vision, a contemporary outlook and an outstanding international view. It could be in New York, Paris or Miami,” Este Arte director Laura Bardier said.



The event has grown each year in terms of visitors, quality of works and number of participating galleries, Bardier said.



The visitor total tripled over Este Arte’s three years, reaching 6,500 last year, with most attendees coming from Argentina, Brazil, the United States and Europe, Bardier said.



The high-quality works on display this year come from galleries in Aspen, Beirut, Buenos Aires, Geneva, New York, Miami, London, Paris, Sao Paulo, Santiago, Seoul and Zurich.



Este Arte, which will also offer a series of talks and other events featuring art experts, is being sponsored by FENDI-Château Group, the Uruguayan Education and Culture Ministry and the government of Maldonado province.



