 
Caracas,
Monday
January 8,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Nadal to Participate in Kooyong Classic

MELBOURNE, Australia – World No. 1 Rafael Nadal of Spain intends to compete in the Kooyong Classic exhibition tennis tournament in Melbourne, the organizers announced on Sunday.

The 31-year-old Spaniard is set to compete in the tournament, scheduled to take place on Jan. 9-12, after a troublesome elbow injury forced him to withdraw from the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi and the ATP Brisbane International in Australia.

“Newsflash! World #1 @RafaelNadal will join @DjokerNole at the @KooyongClassic,” the exhibition’s organizers tweeted.

Both Nadal and former world No. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia plan to compete in the tournament, along with David Goffin of Belgium, Dominic Thiem of Austria, Belinda Bencic of Switzerland and Andrea Petkovic of Germany, among others.

Nadal will be looking to tune up ahead of the Australian Open, scheduled for Jan. 15-28, where last year he was runner-up to Roger Federer of Switzerland.

The Australian Open will mark the start of Nadal’s season, following his withdrawal from the ATP Brisbane tournament in the first week of the regular tennis season.

Nadal is also scheduled to participate in the Tie Break Tens exhibition tournament on Jan. 10 in Melbourne.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved