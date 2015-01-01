 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Man Dies after Being Injured in Explosion at Metro Station in Swedish Capital

STOCKHOLM – A man died and a woman was injured in an explosion on Sunday outside a metro station on the southern outskirts of Stockholm, Swedish police said.

Police said the apparent attack was not aimed at these two people.

Security sources cited by local media said there were no indications that the incident was related to terror.

The area where the explosion took place was cordoned off while investigators scoured the scene around the Varby Gard station, a police statement said.

The deceased, a 60-year-old man, had been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after an object he picked up off the ground exploded, police said.

A 45-year-old woman was also said to have been slightly injured in the incident.

Images released via epa confirmed that a police operation was underway and that authorities had blocked off the area around the station.
 

